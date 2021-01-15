Tricky ties for Hearts of Oak , Asante Kotoko on matchday nine

Accra Hearts of Oak

West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) host Asante Kotoko at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena in matchday nine of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League this weekend.

The game promises to be exciting and tricky due to the outcome of past results between the two sides in the Ghana Premier League.



The last encounter between the two sides ended in a goalless draw in the truncated Ghana Premier League season.



WAFA will be hoping to bounce back from defeat on matchday eight. The academy lads lost a game away to Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium. The game ended 1-0 in favour of the home side.



Asante Kotoko also recorded back to back wins for the first time this season with a 2-0 win over Liberty Professionals in their matchday eight fixture.



WAFA are undefeated at home this season and are difficult to beat at their own backyard.



In the four games played at home this season, the stats indicate three wins and one draw (W3 D1).

Asante Kotoko have also won one and drawn three (W1 D3) in their four away games played this season.



The Porcupine Warriors may have to be at their best in order to pick all three points against WAFA.



Asante Kotoko may have the weapons to cause the damage in Fabio Gama and Kwame Poku. The duo was outstanding against Liberty Professionals in mid-week.



At the Accra Sports Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak play as host to Eleven Wonders in this matchday nine fixture.



The Phobians have been in a good run of form under Coach Kosta Papic.



Hearts have won their last two games at home against Dreams FC and Bechem United.

Eleven Wonders have been the surprising package this season under Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu.



Wonders in their away games have drawn three and lost one (D3 L1) in the ongoing season.



The two games promise to be exciting as the fans will be at the venues to watch the games.



Fixtures for matchday nine



Friday



Inter Allies vs Great Olympics

Saturday



Liberty Professionals vs Dwarfs



Sunday



WAFA vs Asante Kotoko



King Faisal vs Elmina Sharks



AshGold vs Medeama

Aduana Stars vs Legon Cities



Bechem United vs Dreams FC



Karela United vs Berekum Chelsea



Hearts vs Eleven Wonders