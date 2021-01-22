Troubled Legon Cities FC to face free-scoring Ashgold

Troubled Legon Cities FC will have to dig deep this Friday, when they take on free-scoring AshantiGold SC at the Accra Sports Stadium in a matchday ten of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) fixture.

With just a win for the Royals, in the nine-week-old league, they would be seeking another win in the season to enhance their chances of surviving relegation but that would come at a price as their opponents are one of the highest-scoring sides in the season.



The Royals would be welcoming Baba Mahama back into the team this weekend after serving his one-game suspension against Aduana Stars, whilst central defender Nicholas Mensah is expected back to the starting line-up to face the Miners.



However, Asamoah Gyan would remain on the sidelines with an injury.



AshantiGold SC would have their eyes set on the top spot again after dropping from the first spot on Sunday following a goalless draw against Medeama SC at home.

They seem to have a good record at the Accra Sports Stadium as they have so far recorded win over Great Olympics and draw with Hearts of Oak.



It is a clear indication of the outcome of the game, as all points the way of the miners.



A win for the home side would a major surprise in the season.