'Trust me, you did something incredible' - Balotelli hails Osimhen after Serie A win

Balotelli joined Osimhen on Instagram Live

Naples side, Napoli, were crowned Serie A winners in Italy on Thurday evening (May 4) after drawing against Udinese.

A goal by Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen canceled a lead by Udinese to ensure that the team secured their first league title after 33 year wait.



Osimhen has been one of the most influential players for the new Scudetto winners, as he was seen celebrating with his colleagues on the pitch and in the dressing room after the game.



One highlight of the celebration for most players is using their social media accounts to interact with fans.



Osimhen took to Instagram to celebrate and was joined by former Italian international Mario Balotelli who offered congratulations.



"Trust me, you did something incredible. You still don’t know what you did, trust me… you will realize with the years, not tomorrow, not the next year, in ten years; you will understand what you did, it is incredible."



Osimhen responded: "I’m so amazing especially or the fans, I remember when I came here, a lot of people sent me messages…I don't know how to celebrate."

Mario replied: "Don’t care how you feel, you are a champion, it’s okay."



Watch a snippet of their interaction below:





Mario Balotelli joins Victor Osimhen on IG Live to congratulate him on winning the Scudetto.



He said in 10 years you will know what you've done for Napoli. pic.twitter.com/sc1YFzFWAT — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) May 4, 2023





