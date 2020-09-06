Sports News

Tudu Mighty Jets lose appeal against PSC decision

Tudu Mighty Jets

Tudu Mighty Jets have been ordered to pay amount of $16,672.50 to Cheetah FC in respect of the payment of 30% of the transfer fees of player, Philimon Kwasaa Tawiah to Paderborn 07 of Germany.

Mighty Jets appealed against the Player Status Committee's earlier decision which directed Tudu Mighty Jets to pay an amount of $19,950 to Cheetah FC from the transfer fees.

The Appeal Committee's has however dismissed that Appeal and varied the orders with respect to the amount to be paid.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.