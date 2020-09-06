Tudu Mighty Jets lose appeal against PSC decision

Sports News Sun, 6 Sep 2020
Click for Market Deals →
Tudu Mighty Jets have been ordered to pay amount of $16,672.50 to Cheetah FC in respect of the payment of 30% of the transfer fees of player, Philimon Kwasaa Tawiah to Paderborn 07 of Germany.
Mighty Jets appealed against the Player Status Committee's earlier decision which directed Tudu Mighty Jets to pay an amount of $19,950 to Cheetah FC from the transfer fees.
The Appeal Committee's has however dismissed that Appeal and varied the orders with respect to the amount to be paid.
Source: ghanafa.org
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- I will support whoever gets GFA Technical Director job - Professor Mintah
- Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold facing 11 September deadline to confirm Africa campaigns
- GFA contacts Kotoko, AshGold for CAF club championship confirmation
- Palmer’s unclassified payments could have factored in the case being dismissed - Kissi Agyabeng Boateng
- Osei Palmer may have lost CAS case due to comment on unclassified payments - Lawyer Kissi Boateng
- Read all related articles