Tunisian coach Khalil Abid expresses ambition to revive Hearts of Oak

Khalil Abid expresses ambition to revive Hearts of Oak

Tunisian coach Khalil Abid has not only expressed his keen interest in the vacant Hearts of Oak coaching position but also revealed his vision to resurrect the club's illustrious past.

Abid, who has been linked to the Hearts of Oak coaching job, envisions restoring the team to their former glory, aiming to propel them back to their dominant days.



Hearts of Oak, once an iconic force in African football, secured notable achievements including a treble, including the prestigious CAF Champions League title. However, recent years have seen the club face a dip in performance, ending last season without any silverware and narrowly avoiding relegation.



As the new season approaches, Hearts of Oak finds themselves without a coach, intensifying their search for the right leader.



In the interim, they are being guided by technical director Rene Hiddink. Amid this situation, Abid, aged 41, has emerged as a potential candidate for the coaching role, prompting discussions about his aspirations.

Addressing the team's struggles, Abid acknowledged, "The position of Hearts of Oak last season, which was 12th, was very poor for a team of such stature in the Ghana Premier League." He firmly believes in his ability to turn things around, stating, "Under my tenure, Hearts of Oak will be competing in Africa again."



Abid's familiarity with the Ghanaian football landscape is evident as he shared, "I have been to Ghana a couple of times and I understand the terrain." This awareness could prove crucial in reshaping the team's approach and strategy.



Importantly, Abid emphasised that his motivations extend beyond financial gains: "I’m not here for money; that’s not the objective." His declaration underscores his commitment to rejuvenating the team's fortunes and reestablishing them as a formidable presence both locally and on the continental stage.



Hearts of Oak will start the new season at home against Real Tamale United.