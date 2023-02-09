Turkish Football Federation postpones all professional and amateur competitions

Offices of the football federation

All professional and amateur competitions that were scheduled to take place between February 7 and February 12 have been postponed, according to a TFF announcement following the earthquake disaster.

The TFF announcement is as follows:



"Due to the earthquakes that took place in our country on February 6, 2023, a national mourning was declared for seven days with the decision of the Presidency. Unfortunately, we suffered great loss of life as a result of the earthquakes in question. We have many injured and many citizens still waiting to be rescued under the rubble.



For these reasons, all professional and amateur competitions, which were planned to be played between 07.02.2023 and 12.02.2023, have been postponed by our Federation after this earthquake disaster that deeply saddened our whole country.



All professional competitions to be played in Spor Toto Super League, Spor Toto 1st League, TFF 2nd League and TFF 3rd League on 10-11-12-13 February will be played on 17-18-19-20 February. The following weeks will be planned accordingly.



In the 23rd week of Spor Toto Super League, it is planned to play the games of Hangkredi Ümraniyespor - Adana Demirspor, Bitexen Giresunspor - Yukatel Kayserispor and Fenerbahçe - Arabam.com Konyaspor, which were postponed to be played on Monday, February 6, on 21-22-23 February .

In the 23rd week of Spor Toto 1st League, the postponed Eyüpspor - Bodrumspor match , which was supposed to be played on Monday, 6 February, is planned to be played on one of the dates 7-8-9 March . Based on this, the 27th week competitions of these teams will be rearranged.



In the 24th week of the TFF 2nd League , the postponed matches will be played on Wednesday, March 1, while they should have been played on Wednesday, February 8th . Based on this , the 26th and 27th weeks of the TFF 2nd League will be rescheduled.



Due to postponed matches, the matches of the 24th and 25th weeks of Spor Toto Super League and the 27th week of Spor Toto 1st League will be rescheduled.



Other regulations and clarified dates regarding the leagues will be announced later.