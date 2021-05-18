Turkish champions Besiktas eye a move for Caleb Ekuban

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban has emerged as a summer transfer target for Turkish champions Besiktas JK.

Besiktas are set to lose the services of their Canadian forward Cyle Christopher Larin in the next transfer window to an English side.



Larin played a big role in Besiktas' triumph in the Turkish Superliga this season having scored 19 goals in 38 matches with 5 assists.



Besiktas trainer Sergen Yalcin has identified Ekuban as the perfect replacement for Larin.

Ekuban had an outstanding campaign in the Turkish Superliga with Trabzonspor as he scored 10 goals and provided 4 assists in 32 appearances.



The 27-year-old forward has a year left on his contract and Trabzonspor will want to cash in on him before it expires in June 2020.



Ekuban would cost Besiktas a fee of around €10 million.