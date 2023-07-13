0
Turkish club wishes Samuel Tetteh a lifetime of happiness after tying the knot

Samuel Tetteh And Wife.png Samuel Tetteh and wife

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Turkish outfit, Adanaspor A.S has congratulated Ghana winger Samuel Tetteh on his union.

Earlier this month, the talented attacker tied the knot with his fiancée Agnes Armbruster at a lovely marriage ceremony.

In an official post by Adanaspor A.S, the club has extended best wishes to Samuel Tetteh and his significant other half.

The club in a post on Facebook said they wish the player and his wife a lifetime of happiness.

“Our footballer Samuel Tetteh and Agnes Armbruster got married in a wedding ceremony held in Ghana. We congratulate Samuel and Agnes couple and wish them a lifetime of happiness,” Adanaspor A.S said in a post on Facebook.

Not only has the Turkish club but many people who know the payer only had kind words to say after learning of his marriage.

Samuel Tetteh, 26, is currently on a honeymoon with his newly-wedded wife.

He will report to his club for pre-season to prepare for the 2023/24 campaign later this month.

