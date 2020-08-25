Soccer News

Turkish clubs interested in signing youngster Joseph Paintsil on loan from KRC Genk

Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil looks set to leave KRC Genk this summer according to reports in Belgium.

The 22-year-old is out of the plans of manager Hannes Wolf as the club is ready to listen to offers to loan him.



According to Het Laatste Nieuws, several Turkish sides are interested in landing the Ghana U23 forward but none have presented any offer yet.



Giants Galatasaray SK were linked with a move for the talented winger last year.

Paintsil joined Genk in July 2018 from Ghana outfit Tema Youth FC following an impressive loan spell at Hungarian giants Ferencvàros TC.



He made 18 appearances and scored just once last term but he out of sight for the 2020/2021 campaign.



Paintsil won the Belgium Jupiler Pro League with Genk in the 2018/2019 season where he featured 18 times, scoring twice and assisting twice.

