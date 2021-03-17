Turkish coach Kasim Gokyildiz arrives to take charge of King Faisal

Wed, 17 Mar 2021 Source: Football Ghana
Turkish coach, Kasim Gokyildiz, has arrived in the country as he is set to take charge of King Faisal.
The 55-year-old worked briefly in Ghana in 2020 for Ashantigold but had his stay truncated.
This was after the Ghana Football Association claimed they had failed to validate the authenticity of his coaching UEFA License A coaching certificate.
Current coach Andy Sinason will remain at the club and work as his assistant.
King Faisal are third-bottom on the league chart with 17 points from 17 matches after the first half of the season.
