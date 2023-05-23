0
Menu
Sports

Turkish giants Besiktas join race to sign Daniel Amartey

Daniel Amartey Leicester Daniel Amartey

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Turkish giants Besiktas have joined the race to sign Ghanaian centre-back Daniel Amartey from Premier League side Leicester City.

The Black Eagles are said to have rolled off negotiations with the stalwart defender and are hopeful of beating other competitors to the Ghanaian international.

Reports have it that seven-time UEFA Champions League winners AC Milan have also shown strong interest in acquiring the signature of the versatile defender.

The former Inter Allies man had a commanding start with Leicester City but unfortunately lost his place to Belgian Wout Faes, making 22 appearances in all competitions so far this season for the Foxes.

His contract with the 2016 Premier League champions will end in June, and the chances of extending his stay at the King Power Stadium is unlikely.

LSN/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Guinea fowls, only 2 factories: Bawumia's two ‘lies’ the NDC has countered
‘I’m not paid as a minister, not even one cedi’ – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Maurice Ampaw slams Effah Dartey
Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works - Akufo-Addo
Watch how gender minister was whisked away from stage by Bawumia’s ADC
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
How can Anas testify in a case that he is not involved? – Ken Agyapong’s lawyer asks