Sports News

Turkish giants Fenerbache renew interest in Bernard Mensah

Turkish giants Fenerbache have renewed interest in Ghana and Kayserispor midfielder Bernard Mensah, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The midfielder starred for Kayseripor in their 2-0 win over the weekend against Gençlerbirli?i, with representatives of Fenerbache having a keen interest in his performance.



Bernard Mensah has been in superb form this season, and netted his fourth goal of the campaign when the Turkish super lig resumed last week against Fenerbache.



GHANASoccernet.com can also reveal negotiations between Mensah's representatives and Fenerbache will begin in earnest for a deal to be wrapped up before the summer transfer window closes.

The 25-year old is also on the radar of Besiktas and Galatasaray with the latter coming close to signing him in the winter transfer window.



Mensah has made 25 appearances for Kayserispor in the super lig this season, with eight assists and four goals.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.