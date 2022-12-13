1
Turkish giants Fenerbahce interested in signing Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo

Tue, 13 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Turkish Super Lig side, Fenerbahce are keen on strengthening their squad with the signing of Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo.

The club has decided that to become title contenders, they need to sign a new attacker to bolster the forward line of the team.

After going through the transfer market, officials of Fenerbahce have agreed that it will be key to sign Antoine Semenyo who is young for a long-term project.

The striker is currently contracted to Bristol City in the English Championship where he is regarded as an important player.

Courtesy of the player’s impressive display in the past year, he was part of the Ghana squad that featured at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Now back at Bristol City, Antoine Semenyo is wanted by Fenerbahce.

The forward is also wanted by English Premier League clubs including Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

In the event that Fenerbahce fails to sign the striker, the club has decided to go in for Cameroonian veteran Vincent Aboubakar.

