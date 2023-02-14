0
Turkish giants Fenerbahce ready to splash 5 million Euros to sign Ernest Nuamah

Ernest Nuamah44 19-year-old Ernest Nuamah has attracted interest from several clubs in Europe

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Turkish Super Lig giants, Fenerbahce are pushing to sign talented Ghanaian international Ernest Nuamah.

The 19-year-old forward has attracted interest from several clubs in Europe after his starring displays for Danish Super League side FC Nordsjaelland.

This season, Ernest Nuamah has made 16 appearances in the Danish top-flight league. During that period, he scored five important goals and provided three assists as well.

In the charge to win the Danish SuperLiga, the Ghanaian teenager has been key for FC Nordsjaelland this season.

It comes as no surprise that his exploits have now caught the eye of top European clubs looking to strengthen the squad of their respective teams for next season and beyond.

Today, sources have confirmed that Fenerbahce are looking to blow 5 million euros to sign the talented teenager.

However, the figure is lower than what his club FC Nordsjaelland is looking for. The club believes in the talent of the player and believes at the moment he is worth 8 million euros.

If Fenerbahce wants to sign the prodigy, the club must up their offer.

