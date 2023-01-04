0
Turkish midfielder tipped as a possible replacement for Mohammed Kudus at Ajax

Kudus Liverpool Goal E1663098678583 544x400 Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Wed, 4 Jan 2023

Mohammed Kudus has been linked with a move away from Ajax, with a number of top clubs reportedly interested in his services.

The Ghana midfielder's stock has risen following an outstanding World Cup, scoring two goals in three games and registering one assist.

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United are all said to be interested in signing Mohammed Kudus, while Borussia Dortmund want to sign him using Otto Addo.

Ajax are aware of the situation and monitoring several players who could replace Kudus if he leaves the club. Turkish midfielder Arda Güler is one of them.

The Dutch giants are interested in Fenerbahce's highly-rated youngster. His current release clause is €5 million, but it will increase to €20 million if he plays a certain number of games this season. Ajax are willing to pay the €20 million if they sell Kudus for more.

