Turkish outfit Caykur Rizespor joins race to sign Patrick Twumasi

Ghana international Patrick Twumasi

Turkish Super Lig outfit, Caykur Rizespor, has joined the race to sign Ghana forward, Patrick Twumasi on loan.

The forward has returned to parent club Deportivo Alaves after his loan spell with Gaziantep FK last season.



According to a report by Fanatik, Rizespor is in talks with Alaves to sign the striker.



Meanwhile, German second division side, Hannover 96 is also in for the signature of the former Spartaks frontman.



Twumasi scored 6 goals and provided 5 assists in his 26 league outings for Gaziantep FK during the 2019/20 league season in the Turkish SuperLig.

Hatayspor, Denizlispor and Rizespor are all in race to sign the Ghana forward.



His running contract with Deportivo Alaves will expire in June 2022 and his market value has been pegged at €2.5m as per transfermarket.



The former Black Satellites star has capped twice for Ghana at the senior national team level.

