0
Sports News Wed, 9 Sep 2020

Click for Market Deals →

Turkish side Adanaspor announces signing of Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor

Isaac Dd Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor(left)

Listen to the Article

Turkish second-tier side Adanaspor A.S has announced the signing of Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor.

The former Inter Milan academy graduate joins the club on a year deal after leaving Austrian side Sturm Graz at the end of last season.

Donkor is expected to play a key role in the upcoming campaign, as Adanaspor eye promotion to the Turkish Super Lig.

The 25-year-old made 12 appearances for Sturm Graz last season.

He had joined the Austrians from Romanian outfit, CS U Croaiva, where he excelled helping them qualify for Europe.

But an injury-ravaged campaign saw him make fewer appearances in Austria, but his performances were enough to convince Adanaspor.

He previously played for Inter Milan, Bari and Cesena.

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: