Turkish side Erzurumspor sign Zulte Waregem right back Daniel Opare

Turkish Super Lig side Erzurumspor have signed right-back Daniel Opare from Belgian side Zulte Waregem, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.
The newly-promoted side have brought the versatile Ghana international back to the Turkish top-flight.
Opare, 30, had a successful six-month loan spell at Besiktas in the 2014-2015 season.
He scored one goal in six league appearances.
Opare, who can play as left-back, has been in top form in Belgium where he has played 17 matches in the league for Zulte Waregem.
