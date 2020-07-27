Sports News

Turkish side Gaziantep FK put up out-of-favour midfielder Yusif Chibsah on sale

Turkish SuperLig side Gaziantep F.K are ready to sell three players including Yusif Rahman Chibsah in the ongoing transfer window, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Chibsah joined Gaziantep FK on a two-year deal after ending his two-year stay at Frosinone Calcio.



The defensive midfielder enjoyed a marvelous first season at the club but endured a difficult time in the second season, making only 24 appearances in all competitions.



The 27-year-old played just 9 minutes of football in the side's last ten matches to the end of the season.

Chibsah alongside Souleymane Diarra and Bartomiej Pawlowski are reported to have fallen out with the club which informed coach Marius Sumudica to exclude them in his squad for the final game of the campaign. The cause of the fall-out is however unknown.



The reports indicate that the Red and Black outfit have communicated with the trio to find a new club before the start of next season.



Gaziantep finished 8th on the standings with 46 points after 36 round of matches.

