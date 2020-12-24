Twellium Foundation donates GH¢10,000 to legendary Ghanaian goalkeeper Sammy Adjei

Sammy Adjei holding a dummy cheque

The Twellium Ghana Foundation has "Changing Lives" as their main agenda and they make that impact on the Ghanaian society as and when the need arises.

On the 23rd of December at the Asamoah Sports Centre in Accra, the foundation made a surprise donation to Sammy Adjei.



The donation was done on behalf of the foundation by Asamoah Gyan who is a brand ambassador for the company.

Asamoah Gyan shared fond memories of their playing days and also about the impact of the player in making a name for the country on the local front and also on the international level. A cash amount of GH¢10,000 was given to the goalkeeper as well as other products from the company.



Samuel Adjei in tears also expressed his surprise at the kind gesture as he had no idea of the surprise as he was just invited as a guest to support Asamoah Gyan. In the end, he thanked Twellium for their kind gesture and promised to put the funds to good use.