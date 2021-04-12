Tweneboah brace hand Aduana FC win over King Faisal

Aduana Stars FC

Two-time Champions Aduana Football Club edged past King Faisal 3-1 – their first win in four matches on matchday 19 of the Ghana Premier League at the Agyemang Badu Park, Dormaa on Sunday.

Benjamin Tweneboah scored a brace before Prince Acquah added the third. Isaac Frimpong pulled one back for King Faisal in the closing stages of the game.



King Faisal was forced to make changes in the early stages of the game as new signing Danlad Ibrahim was handed his debut following an injury to goalkeeper Adam Jabal and Mohammed Abass coming on for Alex Boakye.



Few minutes later Benjamin Tweneboah broke the deadlock with a fine strike. Yahaya Mohammed was sacrificed for Samuel Bioh after picking a knock.

Danlad Ibrahim pulled a spectacular save to deny Benjamin Tweneboah his second of the day seconds before the break.



Aduana FC continued to dominate the game with Prince Acquah scoring to cap a fine display at home.



King Faisal got a consolation through Isaac Frimpong but it was not enough as the victory places Aduana in 7th place with 27 points from 19 matches.