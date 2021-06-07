Twitter and internet service providers don reply Nigeria goment suspension order

Twitter dey banned for Nigeria since June 4, 2021

Di join body of licensed Telecommunications Operators don reply Nigeria goment order to suspend Twitter.

For inside statement wey di chairman of ALTON Gbenga Adebayo release e say:" We go continue to tok to di authorities and pipo wey dey involved and we go follow di order wey Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) give us."



"We dey committed to support di goment of Federal Republic of Nigeria and we go uphold di rights of di citizens." na so dem add put.



On Friday, June 4 2021, federal goment announce di suspension of operations of microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, for Nigeria, indefinitely.



Dem say di organisation undermine Nigeria goment.



Twitter say Friday announcement from di Information Minister Lai Mohammed dey "deeply concerning".

Access to Twitter from Nigeria main phone providers don dey blocked, according to reports from Lagos and di capital, Abuja.



But some pipo still dey access di site for some wi-fi networks.



Meanwhile di Internet service provider also say dem go support di position of United Nations to respect and protect di rights of everybody to communicate, to share informate freely and to enjoy privacy and security regarding dia data and use of digital communication.



As tins be so Nigeria don join di list of oda kontries for di world like China wey don ban Twitter for dia kontri.



Twitter remove Buhari tweet

Dis move by goment dey came just days afta Twitter remove one tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari wey dem say break dia site rules



Oga Mohammed bin criticise di US social media giant decision to take am down, e call di move "double standards".



Di tweet wey Presido Buhari send on 1 June bin dey refer to di 1967-70 Nigerian Civil War and di kain treatment "those wey dey misbehave today" wit "language wey dem go understand".



Tok-tok pesin for Twitter tok say dat post "break Twitter Rules".



