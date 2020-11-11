Twitter users celebrate Accra Hearts of Oak on its 109th Birthday

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Today, November 11, 2020, marks 109 years since Accra Hearts of Oak was founded.

This makes the Continental Club Masters Ghana's oldest club.



Though the last ten years have been barren for the rainbow club, well wishes and fans of the club have resorted to their glory days in the early 2000s to celebrate their birthday.



The Phobians with their famous 64 Battalion conquered the entire African continent by winning the CAF Champions League, the Super Cup, and the maiden edition of the CAF Confederation Cup by beating arch-rival Asante Kotoko on penalties.



"Happy Birthday to My Darling Club. Hearts Of Oak. 11-11-1911.Continental Club Masters. Phobia, Happy 109th," A Twitter user with the name Mr. Rex wrote.



Another user wrote,"Happy 109th anniversary to @HeartsOfOakGH ..... we can proudly boast of all these trophies.... others can also boast of the golden stool Rolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughing."



See some of the tweets below as Ghanaians celebrate Accra Hearts of Oak on its 109th birthday:





Happy 109th pic.twitter.com/3p36yZsM4J — Mr Rex ?????????????????? (@RexfordKingsley) November 11, 2020

As Hearts of Oak celebrate their 109th anniversary today, we take a look at some African clubs that are 100 years old or more??



???????? Al Ahly - 113 years



???????? Zamalek - 109 years



???????? Hearts - 109 years ???????? Al Ittihad - 106 years



???????? Espérance - 101 years — Africa Soccer Zone (@AfricaSoccer_zn) November 11, 2020

Happy 109 birthday wishes to the oldest surviving club in Ghana and the biggest club in west Africa, We're not there yet, but we'll forever be among the elites. We are Accra HeartsofOak, and we mean a lot to African football! #WontumiSports pic.twitter.com/vqoyyzY5gd — Tagor Sterling (@ghettokidd18) November 11, 2020

The life of a phobian is limitless. Long live Accra Hearts Of Oak. pic.twitter.com/NmUr7NZfIl — Lawrence Addae Boadi (@lawrence_bee) November 11, 2020

Happy 109th anniversary to @HeartsOfOakGH ..... we can proudly boast of all these trophies.... others can also boast of the golden stool ????????????#AHOSC #Phobia #HeartsOfOak pic.twitter.com/wZclvdB6bC — ansah bonney (@AnsahBonney) November 11, 2020

Hi @FancyDiMaria_ I'm @kojobeevers inside Sawua Tetrefu wishing my darling club Accra Hearts Of Oak a happy birthday we will surely dismantle Aduana stars coming saturday#SportsCenter#silversports — Kojobeevers (@kojobeevers) November 11, 2020

The serial killer, Don Bortey really terrorized Asante Kotoko during his playing days with Hearts of Oak.



He was a thorn in their flesh!



The talented winger says he has what it takes to help Asante Kotoko if they want to make amends in Africa this year. #JoySMS #JoySports pic.twitter.com/DZtZMLTHYD — K-Fresh ???? (@MrKwakuKyei1) November 11, 2020