Two Division Two players killed in road crash on Kadjebi Road

The two were alleged to have been knocked down by a National Security vehicle

Tragedy struck on Christmas Day as two Division Two football players lost their lives in a fatal vehicular accident on the Kadjebi road in the Oti Region.

The deceased, according to a Graphic.com.gh report have been identified as Agblar Peter from Likpe Heroes FC and Alorwu Paul from Yadzo Oti Warriors, both belonging to the Volta Regional Football Association’s (VRFA) Division Two clubs.



The unfortunate incident occurred between Kotonkwanta and Yadzo Junction in the Kadjebi District of the Oti region.

Reports suggest that the players were riding a motorbike when they were struck by a vehicle alleged to be a National Security pickup. According to accounts, the pickup was in pursuit of a truck suspected of transporting smuggled cocoa beans.



This heartbreaking accident has cast a shadow over the local football community, leaving the teams and their supporters in mourning.