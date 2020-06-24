Two Ghanaian coaches to participate in FIFA coach educators’ online course

Click to read all about coronavirus →
National U20(female) head coach, Yusif Basigi and assistant coach of the Black Satellites, Evans Augustine Adotey will participate in a FIFA Coach Educators’ Individual Mentoring programme.
The two coaches participated in the FIFA Coach Educators’ Course (CEC) programme in 2018 and 2019 in collaboration with CAF.
As part of internal capacity building for Member Association’s and the continuous professional development for the coach educators globally, FIFA is implementing the 2020 edition of the programme.
However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the current global situation where football activities are restricted, an online individual mentoring programme is being organized for the coaches.
The course forms part of FIFA’s commitment to increase the opportunities that exist within football for coaches.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- King Faisal Babes ready to sign striker Ibrahim Osman from Asante Kotoko SC
- ‘Our players are not up to standard’ – King Faisal CEO declares
- Where is the over Ghc100,000 donation for victims? - Jerome Otchere asks Kotoko
- Mohammed Kudus to become most expensive Ghanaian teenager after Ajax move
- I want to play for Barcelona – Aduana Stars defender Caleb Amankwah
- Read all related articles