Two Premier League Match venue license revoked; others warned

Ndoum sports stadium

The Club Licensing Board, acting in its capacity as the first instant body of the Club Licensing process has revoked the Licenses of Berekum Chelsea and Elmina Sharks FC to use the Golden City park and the Ndoum sports stadium respectively.

As part of the mid-season spot-check inspection and review, the Club Licensing Department led by Manager Julius Ben Emunah continued its spot-check inspection on matchday 17 of the Ghana Premier League and presented an updated report on five-match venues to the board.



Upon a review of the reports and recommendations, the board has taken the following decisions;



Revokation of match venue License:



Elmina Sharks – Nduom Sports Stadium



Berekum Chelsea & Berekum Arsenal – Golden city park

Warning to continue improvement:



Dreams FC – Theatre of Dreams, Dawu



Eleven Wonders / King Faisal FC – Ohene Ameyaw park, Techiman



Bechem United – Bechem park



The various defects and recommendations have been identified and notified to the clubs individually.

This takes the number of revoked licenses to three after the earlier revocation of the Carl Reindorf Park during the first phase of the spot check inspection.



Meanwhile, the Club Licensing Department shall continue the spot check inspection from matchday 18 of the Ghana Premier League at the following venues;



– Akoon Park, TARKWA



– CAM Park, Aiyinase



– Accra Sports Stadium, Accra

– Len Clay Stadium, Obuasi and



– Cape Coast Sports Stadium, Cape Coast.



Unannounced spot check inspection shall also commence for the Division One League from match day 12.



Clubs should kindly refer to their recommendations to ensure they are fixed and maintained to avoid revocation or further sanctions.