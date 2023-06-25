Two-goal hero Emmanuel Yeboah wins man-of-the-match in Ghana's win over Congo

Black Meteors striker, Emmanuel Yeboah

Black Meteors striker, Emmanuel Yeboah was adjudged the player of the match following his phenomenal performance in Ghana's 3-2 win against Congo on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

The striker climbed off the bench to score a brace and assist another to inspire the lackadaisical Meteors side to record the win of their U-23 2023 AFCON opener at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.



Emmanuel Yeboah replaced skipper Daniel Afriyie Barnieh at half-time and set up Ernest Nuamah for the first goal after just five minutes.



He later got himself on the score sheet with a calm finish inside the 70th minute increasing the lead.



The CFR Cluj striker seemly put the game to bed with a second retake penalty after Edmund Arko-Mensah failed to bury the penalty two attempts prior.



Ghana, unfortunately, conceded two late goals and survived a late scare to secure the narrow win.



Emmanuel Yeboah, following his double, is now tired with Morocco's Abde Ezzalzouli on the top scorer's chat.

Meanwhile, the win sends Ghana tied with Morocco on the same points, 3, with goal difference separating the two while Congo and Guinea sit third and fourth respectively.



The Black Meteors will now face Morocco in the second game on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.



EE/MA