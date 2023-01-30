Two possible destinations for Andre Ayew after contract termination

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, is currently a free agent after terminating his contract with Qatari side Al Sadd.

Al Sadd announced Andre Ayew's departure from the club on Sunday, January 29, 2023, after both parties reached a mutual agreement.



Although Ayew is 33 years old, the Ghanaian has some football left in him and could secure a new move in the coming days.



Here are the two clubs reportedly in talks with the Black Stars captain



Olympique Marseille



According to multiple reports, the reason behind Ayew’s contract termination is a possible return to French Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille.



Dede is a product of Marseille, having played for the youth team before graduating to the first team.

He made his senior debut in 2007. After 8 years of stay with the Ligue 1 giants, with loans in between, he secured a move to Swansea City in 2015.



He could finish his career at his boyhood club if the move materialise.



Al Rayyan



Andre Ayew could join Al Sadd's rivals Al Rayyan after departing the former, according to rumours.



Reports claim that the Black Stars skipper has had talks with the Qatari side, hence, a potential move is on the table.



EE/KPE