U-20 AFCON: Black Satellites resume training ahead of Gambia tie

The Black Satellites of Ghana

The Black Satellites return to the training on Sunday as they prepare for Monday’s final Group C match against The Gambia.

Coach Karim Zito is expected to supervise a double training session (Morning and Evening) on Sunday.



Ahead of Monday’s game which the head coach has described as a must-win, all players will take part in the session with the exception of Sampson Agyepong who suffered an injury in the last game against Morocco.



The team held a recovery session at the beach on Saturday afternoon where the Coaches also did a quick analysis of the last game.

A win for the Black Satellites will ensure a top spot for Ghana in Group C and qualification to the quarterfinals of the competition.



Second-placed Morocco will face Tanzania in the other Group A clash.



Coach Karim Zito is expected to attend the pre-match press conference Sunday morning with one of the players of the team.