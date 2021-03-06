U-20 AFCON FINAL: Percious Boah guns for tournament golden boot

Ghana Striker, Percious Boah

Ghana Striker, Percious Boah will have it all to do when he takes to the field on Saturday evening as the Black Satellites battle the Hippos.

Ghana faces Uganda in the final match of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Mauritania.



The clash takes place at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott with the winner claiming the ultimate prize.



As the two teams battle for glory, there is another battle that will emerge on the pitch between the two striking stars of the team. Ghana’s Percious Boah will go head to head with Uganda’s Derrick Kakooza.



Boah has netted three goals so far for Ghana in the tournament and trails the Kakooza by two goals.

He is seeking to become the first Ghanaian to win the award after Ransford Osei in 2009 who netted 7 times to win the award.



However, he has to do much to beat Kakooza who is a favourite following his hattrick in the semi-final against Tunisia.



To win the Golden boot, Boah needs to become the second player to net a hattrick and expect Kakooza to be kept out by Ghana’s mean defence.



Though it looks like a tall order, this is not an insurmountable task for the Dreams FC forward.