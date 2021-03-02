U-20 AFCON: Gambia head coach Mattar M'Boge praises Black Satellites

Gambia head coach Mattar M'Boge has praised the Ghana team following his side’s semifinal defeat to the Black Satellites on Monday evening.

The Black Satellites pipped the Young Scorpions 1-0 at Stade Olympique in Nouakchott.



Percious Boah's 34th-minute superb freekick ensured the three-time African Champions qualified to the grand finale for the sixth time.



"We had to deal with a great team from Ghana who prepared their case well with a very strong coach on the tactical level," admitted the Gambian coach.

"This is also football and we can be proud to see that great Ghana has been forced to work a strategy to prevent The Gambia from playing its game."



"At the end, we learned well,” he said, wish Ghana good luck for the rest of the competition."



Ghana faces Uganda in the final of the tournament whereas the Gambia takes on Tunisia in the 3rd place play-off.