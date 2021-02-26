U-20 AFCON: Ghana's Frank Boateng named MOTM against Cameroon

Ghana midfielder Frank Boateng was named as the Man of the Match against Cameroon in the ongoing Africa U-20 Cup of Nations ongoing in Mauritania.
Boateng came off the bench to get the equalizer for the Black Satellites in the first half of the extra time.
Cameroon had taken an early lead through Kevin-Prince Milla in Extra time first half.
Ghana came close to snatching the winner after a cross from Uzair Alhassan missed Josepho Barnes by inches. The Schalke O4 man was close again with a cheeky header.
Following 120 minutes of football, the two sides could not be separated and the game having to be decided from spot-kicks.
Frank Boateng, Frank Assinki, Precious Boah, and Daniel Barnieh all scores from the spot with the Cameroonians miss two.
The Total Man of the Match from the #CMRGHA match! ????— #TotalAFCONU20 (@CAF_Online) February 25, 2021
???????? Frank Boateng!#TotalAFCONU20 | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/cluzq0vzPf
