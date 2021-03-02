U-20 AFCON: Percious Boah confident Ghana will win trophy

Percious Boah is one of the leading top scorers at the tournament

Ghana attacker Percious Boah, after his man of the match performance in the semi-final win over Gambia, has expressed confidence that Black Satellites will win this year's CAF U-20 Cup of Nations trophy.

Boah scored a stunning free-kick as Ghana beat Gambia 1-0. It was the second meeting between the two countries after they first met in the group stage. The Gambians won that encounter 2-1 to finish second while Ghana progressed from the group as one of two best third-placed teams.



However, on Monday afternoon, Karim Zito’s put on an impressive defensive display to prevent another defeat to book a place in the final.



They will come up against Uganda, who thrashed Tunisia in the other semi-final clash, on Saturday.

“First of all I am so happy and I thank God for this victory and now we are to face Uganda. We are going to prepare and prepare very hard”



“We know we can do it and we know we can win the cup," Boah said.



Boah has scored three goals in the competition.