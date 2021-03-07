U-20 AFCON: Percious Boah misses out on tournament golden boot

Percious Boah, Ghanaian player

It was close but no cigar for Ghana hotshot Percious Boah in his pursuit of the golden boot award at the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The tournament climaxed on Saturday evening after the final game between Ghana and Uganda.



As Ghana searched a 4th title at this level, Boah also chased after the feat of being the first Ghanaian to win the top scorer award since Ransford Osei in 2009.



However, his dream failed to become a reality as he was pipped to the individual prize by Ugandan striker Derrick Kakooza.

Kakooza had 5 goals before the final and despite failing to find the net, his 2 goal cushioning prior has proven enough to make him the first East African to clinch the prize.



Kudos to the young striker and better luck in the future to Ghana’s Percious Boah.