U-20 AFCON: Referee Abdelaziz Bouh to officiate Ghana’s tie against Morocco

Mauritania referee Abdelaziz Bouh has been appointed by CAF to officiate the match between the Ghana U-20 team and the Morocco U-20 side at the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.
The youth national teams of the two countries will lock horns on Friday, February 19, 2021, in a Group C encounter of this year’s U-20 AFCON tournament.
Ahead of the match, CAF has selected Abdelaziz Bouh from Mauritania as the centre referee.
He will be assisted by compatriot Hamedine Diba (Assistant Referee I), Aymen Ismail from Tunisia (Assistant referee II) and Mutaz A. Ibrahim from Libya (Fourth Official).
Meanwhile, Cheikh Tidiane Fall from Senegal will serve as the match Commissioner.
Below is the list of other officials for the match:
Tempa N'dah Francois - Referee Assessor - Benin
Nasiru Sarkintudu Jibril - General Coordinator - Nigeria
Jamal Fathi - Technical Study Group - Morocco
Yvonne Namai Mukabana - Marketing Officer - Kenya
Desmond Katongo - Media Officer - Zambia
Emmanuel Mutunami - Security Officer - Zimbabwe
João Manuel Mulima - Doping Control - Angola
Michael Emiru Belay - Assistant General Coordinator - Ethiopia