U-20 Africa Cup of Nations: Boah, Fatawu goals shortlisted among Top 10

Black Satellites striker, Percious Boah

Ghanaian duo Abdul Fatawu and Percious Boah goals for the Black Satellites made it into the list of the top 10 goals in the just ended Africa U-20 Cup of Nations tournament.

The Technical study group after the tournament selected Abdul Fatawu's goal against Tanzania and the Gambia.



Percious Boah's goal against Tanzania in the group owner also made it into the list.



The Black Satellites emerged as winners of the competition after beating Uganda 2-0 in the final to win the country's fourth title after 12 years.

Ghana had been the winners of the competition in 1993, 1995, 1999, 2009, and 2021.



Enjoy some of the best goals scored at the tournament:



