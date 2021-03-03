U-20 Cup of Nations: Boah, Kakooza in race for golden boot award

Ghana's Boah (in white jersey) has scored three goals

Precious Boah (Ghana) and Kakooza Derrick (Uganda) will battle for the golden boot award in the final of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations on Saturday.

The two are the leading top scorers in the ongoing competition with three goals.



Black Satellites forward Precious Boah scored his third goal of the tournament through a sublime free-kick to help Ghana reach the final of the ongoing Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania on Monday.

The Dreams FC star hit the ball past the Gambia wall to the right corner of the post as Ghana eased past Gambia by a lone goal at the Stadium Olympique, Nouakchott.