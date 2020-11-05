U-20 WAFU: Host nation Togo postpones tournament

The Ghana U-20 team

The Federation of Togolese Football (FTF) has called for the postponement of the 2020 WAFU U-20 tournament originally slated for November 18 to December 13.

The FTF is making this call on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to postpone the WAFU U-20 tournament due to the surge in the number of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.



The WAFU U-20 tournament will have served as qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania, which would have in turn determined Africa’s representatives for the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup.



The Federation said they will engage WAFU and CAF to find a new date for the competition.



Read the full statement from the Togolese Football Federation:



The Togolese Football Federation is announcing to the sporting world that the WAFU Zone B tournament scheduled for Lome between November 18 and December has been postponed to a future date following a decision taken by the Togolese Government.

This decision follows a recent increase in Coronavirus positive cases in the Grand Lome area of Togo.



There will be deliberations between the West African Football Union and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to propose a new date considering the health situation in the country.



The Togolese Football Federation wishes to express its sincere apologies to all parties who have been affected by the latest developments.



———–



Signed

Col. Kossi Akpovy



November 4, 2020





Initialement prévu pour se dérouler à Lomé du 18 Nov. au 02 Déc, le tournoi U20 de @UfoawafuB vient d’être reporté à une date ultérieure. Lire le communiqué ci-dessous. pic.twitter.com/ZoXvIQrJNW — Togo Football (FTF) (@TogoFtf) November 5, 2020