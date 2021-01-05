U-20 World Cup winning penalty highlight of my career - Agyemang-Badu

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, a member of Ghana’s under-20 World Cup-winning squad has said that his mother dreamt about his historic penalty in the final of that tournament.

With Alex Texeira missing his kick, Badu was left with the uncomfortable honor of scoring a goal that could change Ghana’s story in the tournament.



Badu mustered courage and uncharacteristically slotted home a cool penalty that won Africa its first and only U-20 world youth trophy.



Speaking in an interview with Angel FM, Badu said that his mother once told him that he will score a historic goal.



“My mother once dreamt that I scored a goal that kept people awoke for days and made them celebrate so I always knew I will score a special goal. I hit the crossbar with a long shot against Uzbekistan and I said to myself my mom’s dream won’t come to pass.



“When I scored that penalty, it reminded me of the dream my mom had and I was really proud of what we achieved in that tournament”, Agyemang Badu said.

Agyemang-Badu was among the crop of young players drafted into the Black Stars that made history at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



The Black Stars finished among the final eight but Badu says that feat is not the best moment of his career.



He maintains that winning the World Youth Championship is the highlight of his career and he will forever cherish the moment.



“Winning the World Cup is the highlight of my career. We also did well in 2010 but I will never forget winning the World Cup”, Badu told Angel FM.



