0
Menu
Sports

U-23 AFCON: Baba Yara Stadium to host Ghana -Mozambique clash - Reports

Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium Baba Yara stadium

Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium has been reportedly selected as the venue to host Ghana's second-leg tie against Mozambique in the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Mozambique beat Mauritius 5-1 on aggregate to set up the tie against Ghana in the second round of the qualifying series.

The first leg is scheduled for Sunday, October 23 at the Estádio do Zimpeto in Maputo.

In a week's time, Ghana will then welcome the Mozambiquans for the second leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The Meteors began preparations on September 7 in Prampram after coach Tanko invited 32 players to camp.

Seven (7) nations will secure tickets to join hosts Morocco for the 4th edition of the U-23 Afcon in June 2023, with four making it to the Olympic games.

EE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Workers to be laid off at Local Government Service
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
'Broke’ Ghana must learn from Namibia example – Dr Kofi Amoah
State has no duty to save people from their stupidity - Kofi Bentil
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah