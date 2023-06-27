7
U-23 AFCON: Barnieh, Essiam benched as Ghana name line up to face Morocco

Afriyie Barnieh 6457 Black Meteors

Tue, 27 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Meteors captain, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, midfielder Emmanuel Essiam, and Sylvester Simba have been benched as Ibrahim Tanko named his lineup to face Morocco.

Emmanuel Yeboah, Salim Adams, and Hafiz Ibrahim replace the trio respectively in the starting eleven.

Danlad Ibrahim maintained his place in goal, behind a backline of Aaron Essel, Terry Yegbe, David Oppong Afrane, and Edmund Arko-Mensah.

Salim Adams, Hafiz Ibrahim, and Dominic Nsobila complete the midfield trio while Fatawu Isshaku, Ernest Nuamah, and Yeboah lead the attacking line.

Ghana and Morocco are tied on the same point in the group after they both won their opening game. A win for either side will send them to the semi-finals with a game to spare.

The game is set at 20:00 GMT kickoff time at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Full line-up below

Danlad Ibrahim (GK) (C)

Aaron Essel

Terry Yegbe

David Oppong Afranie

Edmund Arko-Mensah

Dominic Nsobila

Salim Adams

Hafiz Ibrahim

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Ernest Nuamah Appiah

Emmanuel Yeboah

