1
Menu
Sports

U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko switches attention to Morocco

Ibrahim Tanko Coach 23 Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko

Mon, 26 Jun 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko remains confident ahead of Ghana's second game at the Africa U23 Cup of Nations against host Morocco.

The Black Meteors defeated Congo 3-2 in their opening group game while Morocco came from a goal down to beat Guinea 2-1.

With both teams in search of a win to secure an early semi-final berth, Tanko insists his boys will be ready for the North Africans.

“Both teams won our opening games so we are going to prepare well for the game and ensure that we get good results," he said in a post-match presser.

The Black Meteors are hoping to secure one of the tickets to the Olympic Games next summer in Paris.

Ghana has not qualified for men's football at the Olympic Games since Athens 2004 and will only make a return to the competition if they finish as one of the top three teams.

The Black Meteors will face Morocco on Tuesday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Ablekuma bullion van attack: Security policy expert blames police high command
Ablekuma bullion van attack: What we know so far
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Related Articles: