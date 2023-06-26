U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko switches attention to Morocco

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko

Black Meteors coach, Ibrahim Tanko remains confident ahead of Ghana's second game at the Africa U23 Cup of Nations against host Morocco.

The Black Meteors defeated Congo 3-2 in their opening group game while Morocco came from a goal down to beat Guinea 2-1.



With both teams in search of a win to secure an early semi-final berth, Tanko insists his boys will be ready for the North Africans.



“Both teams won our opening games so we are going to prepare well for the game and ensure that we get good results," he said in a post-match presser.

The Black Meteors are hoping to secure one of the tickets to the Olympic Games next summer in Paris.



Ghana has not qualified for men's football at the Olympic Games since Athens 2004 and will only make a return to the competition if they finish as one of the top three teams.



The Black Meteors will face Morocco on Tuesday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium.