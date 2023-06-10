1
Menu
Sports

U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors to engage Egypt in a pre-tournament friendly

Black Meteors 4MWwAAeXwD Ghana's U-23 side, Black Meteors

Sat, 10 Jun 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's U23 national football team, the Black Meteors, are set to play Egypt's U23 national team in a pre-tournament friendly match ahead of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be hosted in Morocco.

As announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Coach Ibrahim Tanko will leave with the team to continue preparations in Cairo on Monday where a series of matches will be played to keep the team in shape ahead of the competition.

The team is believed to have struck a deal to play a friendly match on Thursday which is expected to prepare both teams going into the tournament.

Having beaten Algeria in the final round of qualifiers, Egypt will be another opponent which provides the Black Meteors another opportunity to restrategize their plans to face Morocco, another Northern African side.

While Ghana are drawn in Group A with the hosts Morocco, Congo and Guinea, and Egypt who go into the tournament as defending champions will compete against Mali, Gabon, and Niger

The Black Meteors will aim to make a return to the Olympic Games by finishing in the first three of the tournament

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Prof Frimpong-Boateng gives full account about his arrest
Opambour 'challenges' Agyinasare
Ghanaian in murder-suicide case in USA identified as Asanteman chief
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Related Articles: