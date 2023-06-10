U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors to engage Egypt in a pre-tournament friendly

Ghana's U-23 side, Black Meteors

Ghana's U23 national football team, the Black Meteors, are set to play Egypt's U23 national team in a pre-tournament friendly match ahead of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be hosted in Morocco.

As announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Coach Ibrahim Tanko will leave with the team to continue preparations in Cairo on Monday where a series of matches will be played to keep the team in shape ahead of the competition.



The team is believed to have struck a deal to play a friendly match on Thursday which is expected to prepare both teams going into the tournament.



Having beaten Algeria in the final round of qualifiers, Egypt will be another opponent which provides the Black Meteors another opportunity to restrategize their plans to face Morocco, another Northern African side.

While Ghana are drawn in Group A with the hosts Morocco, Congo and Guinea, and Egypt who go into the tournament as defending champions will compete against Mali, Gabon, and Niger



The Black Meteors will aim to make a return to the Olympic Games by finishing in the first three of the tournament