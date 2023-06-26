U-23 AFCON: Chris Hughton’s presence in Morocco is good for the Black Meteors – Ibrahim Tanko

Ibrahim Tanko (left) and Chris Hughton

Head Coach of Ghana’s U-23 team, Ibrahim Tanko has expressed his delight at the presence of Black Stars trainer Chris Hughton in Morocco.

The Black Stars trainer is offering technical support to the Black Meteors as they strive to win the AFCON U-23 title and subsequently qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games to be held in Pars, France.



Hughton was present at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat when Ghana opened their campaign with a slim 3-2 win over Congo on Sunday, June 25.



Tanko acknowledged Hughton's presence and expressed his satisfaction with his involvement, emphasizing that the players are striving to reach the senior team, and having Hughton's presence is a source of happiness for the team.

“We are happy to have him here. He is with us in the hotel. Definitely, we are speaking each day. So, yes, he is the head of the senior national team. These boys are playing to get there, so I am happy that he is here,” Tanko said during the post-match.



Ghana will lock horns with Morocco on Tuesday, June 27 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium before squaring off with Guinea in their last Group A game on Friday, June 30.



