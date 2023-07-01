U-23 AFCON: Ghana eliminated after 1-1 draw with Guinea

The Black Meteors lineup for a game

Ghana has been eliminated from the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations after the Black Meteors drew 1-1 against Guinea in their final Group A game on Friday night.

Not being able to reach the semifinal also means Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games are over.



The Black Meteors finished third in the group with 4 points behind Morocco (9 points) and Guinea (4 points).



Guinea qualified based on goal difference.



Ghana had a brilliant opening five minutes, dominating possession, but that quickly diminished after the five minutes.



They gave away the ball very easily and looked unaware of the task at hand as they almost gave away another cheap goal around the 26th minute.



Emmanuel Yeboah scored brilliantly from the right side of the box after Ghana’s real first meaningful string of passes in the 33rd minute.

He slotted in his third goal of the tournament from a pass from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku. The ball started from Ghana’s half with quick transition and sloppy play from the opponents helping Ghana’s case.



Despite Ghana’s lead, Guinea still looked the most dangerous side with a lot of cohesive football and threatening to level but Ghana held on to go into the break with the advantage.



Guinea deservedlly got the equalizer in the 60th minute from a long range strike by Ibrahim Fofana who converted a first time shot from a rebound.



Ibrahim Tanko's side threw everything they had at Guinea for that elusive winner but it never came.



Guinea held on to get the needed point that saw that sail through to the semis.