0
Menu
Sports

U-23 AFCON: Ghana move top of table after nervy Congo win

Black Meteors Celebrating Black Meteors in action

Mon, 26 Jun 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's U-23 side moved to the top of the Group A standings after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Congo in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The two teams clashed at the Prince Moulay Abdullah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday in the second game of the tournament.

Despite a poor showing in the first half, there were a series of dramatic scenes after the break which saw Ghana emerge victorious.

Ibrahim Tanko's pragmatic approach saw Emmanuel Yeboah and Hafiz Ibrahim replace Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Silvester Simba before the start of the second half.

Yeboah instantly hit the ground running by setting up Ernest Nuamah in the 50th minute to give Ghana the lead.

A few minutes later Issahaku was denied a belter as his long-range shot from his own half was saved by the woodwork.

Yeboah came through with the second goal in the 75 minutes before adding a third from the spot eight minutes later in dramatic fashion.

His penalty was a third kick after Edmund Arko Mensah had missed the initial kick and a retake which was awarded after the keeper goofed in the rules by stepping off his line.

However, the Congolese surprisingly came through with two quick goals from Reich Kokolo and Yann Ngatse in stoppage time.

Ghana now are now tied on points with the hosts Morocco with three points each as the two sides prepare to clash in their next match.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Ablekuma bullion van attack: Security policy expert blames police high command
Ablekuma bullion van attack: What we know so far
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Tsatsu Tsikata 'clash' with Godfred Dame in court
Suhuyini slams Samira Bawumia
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing
Related Articles: