U-23 AFCON: Jordan Amissah to start ahead of Danlad Ibrahim in Guinea clash - Reports

Jordan Amissah

Sheffield United goalie Jordan Amissah is expected to start in post for the Black Meteors ahead of first-choice Danlad Ibrahim when Ghana face Guinea in their last Group A game of the ongoing U-23 AFCON at the Grand Stade de Tanger on Friday, June 30.

Ghana will need to beat THE YOUNG Syli National to secure a place in the next stage of the competition, having picked up a 3-2 victory over Congo in their opening game on Sunday, June 25 and a 5-2 humiliating defeat to hosts Morocco on Tuesday, June 27.



With the starting eleven yet to be released, it is alleged that the German-born Ghanaian will take the place of first-choice goalie Danlad Ibrahim who has been criticized hugely by most Ghanaians for his abysmal performance against Congo and Morocco.



Danlad, who was in post in the last two games, have managed to concede seven goals, a worrying situation for the technical team as Ghanaians have called on head coach Ibrahim Tanko to relegate the Asante Kotoko man to the bench.

Though he is yet to make any competitive start for the team, considering his height and physique, most Ghanaians are convinced the former Borussia Dortmund man will perform better than Danlad.



Amissah is of Ghanaian descent who spent the past season on loan at Burton Albion playing a key role in the club's overall performance in the English League One.



