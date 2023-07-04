U-23 AFCON: No Black Meteors player as CAF names Best XI in group stages

Players of Black Meteors

No player from Ghana’s Black Meteors team earned a place in the best eleven of the ongoing 2023 Total Energies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Following an enterprising start to the campaign, Ghana recorded a 3-2 victory over Congo in their opening Group A on Sunday, June 25, before succumbing to a 5-1 defeat to hosts Morocco on Tuesday, June 27, and drew 1-1with Guinea on Friday, June 30.



With four points from three games, the Black Meteors exited the campaign in the group stages and subsequently missed out on the 2024 Olympic Games to be held in Paris.



Despite the Meteors’ abysmal display, one player who stood out for team Ghana was Emmanuel Yeboah. The CFR Cluj forward finished the group stages with 3 goals, a record equalled by Morocco’s skipper Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.



Surprisingly, he missed out on the best eleven released by CAF on Monday, July 3 which was largely dominated by players from Morocco and Egypt.



In post is Egypt’s Hamza Hussein who produced outstanding performances to keep three clean sheets.

Morocco’s Mehdi Boukamir, Abdelsalam from Egypt, and Mali’s Ibrahima Cisse formed the back three in a 3-4-3 formation.



In midfield, Ismael Saibari from Morocco and Ibrahim Mohamed from Egypt were ably supported by the Malian duo of Fode Doucoure and Cheickna Diakite as wingbacks.



Completing the front three are Egypt’s Osama Abdelhady and Morocco’s duo of Yanis Begraoui and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.



Morocco’s Issam Charai was named the Best Coach for guiding his side to three victories.



