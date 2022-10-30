4
U 23 AFCON Q: Ghana thump Mozambique to progress to the next stage

Black Metoers 56789.jfif Black Meteors

Sun, 30 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Black Meteors of Ghana are through to the next round of the CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The team today hosted Mozambique in the second leg of Round 2 of the qualifiers for the 2023 CAF U23 AFCON.

In a game played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the Black Meteors of Ghana dominated play and led at halftime thanks to a fantastic strike from Sylvester Simba after he was assisted by Augustine Randolph.

Later in the second half, the captain of the Ghana team, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored from 12 yards in the 54th minute to double the lead for the hosts.

The game eventually ended 2-0 for Ghana at the end of the 90 minutes.

With today’s results, Ghana now qualifies for the next round of the qualifiers with a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his boys will now prepare for the next challenge as the team aims to qualify for next year's U23 AFCON.

Source: footballghana.com
