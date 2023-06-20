U-23 AFCON: Sannie Daara advises Black Meteors against complacency

Former GFA spokesperson, Ibrahim Saanie Daara

Former communication director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Saanie Daara has advised the Black Meteors to eschew complacency ahead of the 2023 U23 AFCON tournament.

The much-anticipated tournament has been scheduled to commence on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Morocco.



Ghana has been paired in Group A against host country Morocco, Congo and Guinea as the Black Meteors seeks to qualify for the Olympics for the first time since 2004.



Speaking on Joy Sports Link, the senior CAF media officer urged the team not be overly-confident and approach the games with all seriousness in order to perform.

“We have to carefully plan on how we play in the tournament. We should not be full of ourselves in thinking that we are the best. At the moment, at the top level, I will also tell the players that we are not the best yet. We can be the best if we are able to prove it at this tournament.



“…Let’s take one game at a time. Let’s not be overly-confident so that we will get the results one match after the other and secure our place at the Olympics,” he said on Joy Sports Link.



Ghana will open their account on Sunday, June 25, 2023 against Congo.